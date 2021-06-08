 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2021 in Auburn, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News