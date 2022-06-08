 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

