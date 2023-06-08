Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until THU 10:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2023 in Auburn, NY
