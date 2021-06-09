Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2021 in Auburn, NY
