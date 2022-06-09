Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.