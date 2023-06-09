Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.