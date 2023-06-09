Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted…
Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We'll …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degree…
It will be a warm day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Partly c…