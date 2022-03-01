 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News