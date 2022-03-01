Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Auburn: Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Low 19F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of sn…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. A 8-degree low is for…
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Chance of s…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. A 14-degree low is for…
Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 14-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is s…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low tempe…
For the drive home in Auburn: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 42F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Lo…
Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting…