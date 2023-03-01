Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Wednesday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.