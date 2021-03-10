Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Auburn, NY
