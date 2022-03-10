The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2022 in Auburn, NY
