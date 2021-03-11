Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.