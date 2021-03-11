Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23. 18 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 46% chan…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clo…
Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. I…
For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. It mi…
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Auburn …
Auburn's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures ba…
Auburn's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Auburn residents should expect temperat…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Snow showers. Low 19F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. It mi…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. We'll see sunshin…