Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.