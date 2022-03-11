 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News