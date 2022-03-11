Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Auburn, NY
The third in a series of four advanced weather satellites launched Tuesday. It will give constant coverage of the western U.S. and most of the Pacific Ocean.
