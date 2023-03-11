It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 9:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Th…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Don't leave the …
Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 de…
A winter storm that's expected to bring up to 5 inches of snow to parts of the Cayuga County area will close out a month of local weather extremes.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees toda…