Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies …
Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. I…
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Auburn …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23. 18 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 46% chan…
For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. It mi…
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Auburn's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Auburn residents should expect temperat…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Snow showers. Low 19F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. It mi…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
For the drive home in Auburn: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Au…