Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Auburn, NY

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. 16 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from FRI 10:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

