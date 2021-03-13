Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies …
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. I…
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Auburn …
For the drive home in Auburn: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Au…
Auburn's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Auburn residents should expect temperat…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorro…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. It mi…