Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

