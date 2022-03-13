Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2022 in Auburn, NY

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.