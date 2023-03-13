It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from MON 2:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2023 in Auburn, NY
