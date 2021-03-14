 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Auburn, NY

It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

