It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until WED 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
A big blast of winter weather is coming to the Northeast, and the Cayuga County-area is expected to take a hit.
It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees …
Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 de…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Don't lea…