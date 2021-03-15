 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Auburn, NY

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

