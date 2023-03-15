Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until WED 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2023 in Auburn, NY
