 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Auburn, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News