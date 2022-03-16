Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in Auburn, NY
