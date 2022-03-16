Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.