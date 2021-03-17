Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.