Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.