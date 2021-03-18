Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Thursday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Auburn, NY
