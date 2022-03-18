Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.