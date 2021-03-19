Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Auburn, NY

It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.