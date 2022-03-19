Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2022 in Auburn, NY
The first three digits of pi are 3.14, so March 14 is often celebrated as pi day with pie. There are also pieces of mathematical pi in meteorology.
