Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Auburn, NY

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 1:45 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

