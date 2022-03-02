Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.