Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2023 in Auburn, NY
