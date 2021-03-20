Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.