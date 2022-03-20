Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2022 in Auburn, NY
