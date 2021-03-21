 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

