Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

