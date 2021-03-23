Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Considerable cloudiness. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for A…
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expe…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are e…
For the drive home in Auburn: Clear. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It…
Auburn's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow.…
For the drive home in Auburn: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the…