Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
A big blast of winter weather is coming to the Northeast, and the Cayuga County-area is expected to take a hit.
Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. W…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Models are…
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 de…
Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. …