Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.