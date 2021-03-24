Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Auburn, NY
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
