Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2022 in Auburn, NY
