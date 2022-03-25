Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.