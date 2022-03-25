Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will b…
Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun…
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
Auburn's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.…
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Cool t…
Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy with showers likely late, and possibly a thunderstorm. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80…
Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. S…
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today…