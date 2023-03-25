Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2023 in Auburn, NY
