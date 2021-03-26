 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Auburn, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News