Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Occasional rain. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter …
It will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of …
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expe…
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tomo…
For the drive home in Auburn: Clear. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It…
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
For the drive home in Auburn: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the…
Auburn's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow.…