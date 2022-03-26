Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will b…
Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun…
Auburn's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.…
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. S…
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Cool te…
Auburn's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chanc…
Auburn's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Auburn will be cool …
Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderst…