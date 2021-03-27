 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

Local Weather

