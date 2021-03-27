Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Occasional rain. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter …
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
It will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of …
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tomo…
For the drive home in Auburn: Clear. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It…
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
For the drive home in Auburn: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the…
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Periods o…
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…