Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Auburn, NY
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
