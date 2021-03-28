 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Auburn, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News