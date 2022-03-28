 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2022 in Auburn, NY

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 11:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

