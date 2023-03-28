Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 …
Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Periods of h…
A big blast of winter weather is coming to the Northeast, and the Cayuga County-area is expected to take a hit.
Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a…