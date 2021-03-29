Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until MON 9:00 AM EDT. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Occasional rain. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter …
It will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also clou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tomo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It sh…
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Periods o…
Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could o…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the…