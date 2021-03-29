 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until MON 9:00 AM EDT. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

