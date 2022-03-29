Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2022 in Auburn, NY

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.